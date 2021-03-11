New Mexico man sentenced to 19 years in prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced on March 10, a Curry County jury found Gary Allen Marez, age 40, of Clovis, guilty of Aggravated Assault, Larceny of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Evading or Obstructing an Officer.

According to the Ninth Judicial Attorney’s Office, On April 27, 2020, Clovis Police Officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of East 7th Street. Marez pointed a handgun at a resident and then fled the scene.

The Ninth Judicial Attorney’s Office said Marez, still holding the gun, was spotted by officers and led officers on a short foot chase. During the chase Marez tried to hide the gun.

The Ninth Judicial Attorney’s Office continues saying that Marez told officers to shoot him, the officers were able to take Marez into custody without injury. Marez was found to have outstanding warrants out of Curry, Quay and Bernalillo counties.

According to the Ninth Judicial Attorney’s Office, The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the one-day trial. The State presented evidence that Marez is a habitual offender which enhanced his sentence by four years on each count. The State also produced evidence that Marez was on probation when the crime happened. Judge Chandler sentenced Marez to a total of 19 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, and ordered that the sentence in this case shall run consecutively to the sentence Marez is serving out of Tucumcari.