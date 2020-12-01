New Mexico man sentenced to 16 and one-half years in prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Andrea Reeb, Ninth Judicial District Attorney, has announced today that 31 year-old Lonnie Clark pleaded guilty to three felonies: Burglary of Commercial Property, Breaking and Entering, and Receiving or Transferring a stolen Motor Vehicle, and was sentenced to 16 and one-half years in prison.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 11, 2019, Clark was seen and identified by a Curry County Sheriff’s Deputy driving a truck that was reported stolen on Jan. 9, 2019. On Jan. 15, 2019, Clark broke into Ken Furniture and Auction and stole $12,000 worth of tools and equipment. On January 18, 2019, Clark broke into Ken’s Furniture again and was found on scene and arrested by Clovis Police.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office also said Clark was subject to the Habitual Offender’s Act, for prior felony convictions, which increased his sentence by 12 years.

Assistant District Attorney, Elizabeth Jones, prosecuted the case for the State. Clark was represented by defense attorney Sandy Gallagher, of Portales, NM.