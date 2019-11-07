New Mexico man sentenced for Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A New Mexico man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison in Potter County for attempting to sexually assault a teen.

Royce Wade Lander was sentenced for one count of Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity. He will spend 24 years and three months in prison. He will then be on supervised release for five years.

Court records show Lander picked up the teen after noticing she was asking for a ride at the Loves Truck Stop off I-40 West.

Lander then took the teen to New Mexico with him, where she was able to escape and get a ride with another truck driver.

That driver dropped the teen off at a truck stop in Sayre, Oklahoma, where she was able to contact police.