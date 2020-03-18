New Mexico man says he unknowingly stole TVs while drunk

GALLUP, N.M. (Gallup Independent) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after he told police he unknowingly stole two televisions while drunk.

The Gallup Independent reports Sage Aaron Cummins was arrested last week shortly following his arrival to the victim’s apartment to return the TVs.

According to Gallup police, an officer was investigating a burglary report when Cummins approached him and admitted he had stolen the televisions from the victim’s home.

Cummins told police he was ”very intoxicated” when he entered the residence.

The 24-year-old Cummins was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

He was released on an unsecured bond of $1,500.