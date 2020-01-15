New Mexico man given deferred sentence for forged ballots

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has received a deferred sentence for forging signatures on applications for absentee ballots in a 2016 municipal election.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported 24-year-old Dyon Herrera pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the municipal code in Espanola.

Herrera’s sentence allows him to avoid a felony conviction on his record if he completes 18 months of probation without a violation.

Herrera’s plea agreement included testifying in an election fraud case against Laura Seeds.

Herrera says he signed ballot applications at her request while working on a campaign to re-elect her husband, Espanola City Councilor Robert Seeds.