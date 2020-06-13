New Mexico man gets 6 years in prison in embezzlement scheme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a court-appointed guardian to six years in federal prison after he was convicted of stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable and special needs clients.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez dismissed a plea Thursday for Craig Young to be sentenced to home confinement.

Prosecutors say the now-defunct Albuquerque firm was shuttered in 2017 after authorities discovered about 1,000 clients lost more than $10 million in the multi-year embezzlement scheme.

Young’s attorney Ryan Villa asked for a year of home confinement, with three years of supervised release. Prosecutors recommended 15 years in prison.