New Mexico man facing new charge related to protest melee

In this undated photo provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is Stephen Ray Baca. Albuquerque police say they have arrested a man in a shooting that happened as protesters tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside a museum. Police said 31-year-old Baca was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery in the Monday, June 15, 2020, shooting that critically wounded a man. (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who opened fire after a fight broke out as protesters tried to tear down a statue of a Spanish conquistador is facing a new charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said Monday he’s amending the charges because he believes Steven Ray Baca had repeatedly provoked protesters.

Defense attorneys say Baca was acting in self-defense.

One man was shot and injured during the June 15 confrontation.

Torrez also is going after an armed group of men to keep them from acting as what he called an unlawful military unit.