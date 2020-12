QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report a fatal crash involving a single vehicle, a Ford F-150 was traveling east when, for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the road and rolled over on State Road 540 new mile marker 1 in Logan.

The driver 34 year-old Jerry Knowles was fatally injured and was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

According to NMSP, alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts were not used properly.