New Mexico man convicted of killing girl loses appeal bid

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and killing an 11-year-old girl in 2016 had his appeal dismissed after he failed to file his court motion in time.

Tom Begaye Jr. was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison with no possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that Begaye requested a reduced prison sentence and a hearing to try to plead guilty to lesser offenses.

A judge ruled Begaye’s claims were invalid because he made the requests too late.