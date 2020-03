New Mexico man charged in teenage cousin’s shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Albuquerque police say a 19-year-old man fatally shot his teenage cousin while retrieving a shotgun he intended to take home for protection amid the coronavirus public health emergency.

Authorities say Anthony Padilla told detectives he recently purchased the gun and was storing it at his cousins’ home because his mother didn’t allow him to have guns at home.

Padilla told police he pulled the trigger once and nothing happened so he racked the gun and pulled the trigger again.

It fired and struck the 13-year-old boy. Padilla is facing an open count of murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.