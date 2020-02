ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have made an arrest in the death of a 4-year-old boy in New Mexico last year.

Authorities say 26-year-old Zerrick Marquez was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Police say Marquez was a friend of the boy’s mother and was caring for James Dunklee before he died in December.

Prosecutors have accused Marquez of beating the boy to death.

Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for Marquez.