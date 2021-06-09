New Mexico man among 2 arrested for participating in Capital riot

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A New Mexico man was among two arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed on May 24.

Leonard Gruppo of Clovis, New Mexico, was charged with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Buildings or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” the complaint detailed.

On April 23, Kenneth Kelly was also arrested for “unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol building,” and photo evidence from the criminal complaint showed Kelly and an unknown individual – later discovered to be Gruppo – in front of the Washington Monument.

After Kelly was arrested and his criminal complaint unsealed, the FBI received three tips from individuals who identified Gruppo as the person in the photo, the complaint stated. Evidence also included screenshots from U.S. Capitol surveillance video depicting Kelly and Gruppo (“UM1”) entering and exiting the Capitol building.

Two of the tipsters claimed that they previously worked with both Gruppo and Kelly at the Plains Regional Medical Center (PRMC).

The FBI said it spoke to a representative of PRMC, who said that Gruppo did not work at the PRMC around Jan. 6. Further, Kelly was noted as living in Florida at the time.

Plains Regional Medical Center released a statement saying Gruppo is an employee of an external vendor and has never been an employee of Plains Regional Medical Center. PRMC continues saying he last worked in their facility in April 2021 and will not be returning.