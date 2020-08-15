New Mexico makes push to attract US Space Command center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city — Albuquerque — is among 31 potential locations for the federal government’s new space command center.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Friday that they will lead a community effort to land what is expected to be a major federal facility that would add more than 1,000 jobs.

The officials had submitted in June a letter of interest proposing the city as an ideal location.

They cited New Mexico’s existing defense and science installations and the state’s growing aerospace sector.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation also have voiced support for the effort.