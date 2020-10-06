New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association elects new officers

SANTA FE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association has elected new officers and board members to serve one-year terms.
Los Alamos County Magistrate Judge Pat A. Casados was re-elected president. Lea County Magistrate Court Judge David Finger, Lovington, was selected vice president; Lincoln County Magistrate Judge Katie Lund, Ruidoso, secretary/treasurer; and retired Torrance County Magistrate Judge Steve Jones, pro tem board member.
Board members are:
- Judge K.C. Rogers, Roswell
- Judge Karen Mitchell, Roy
- Judge Cynthia Sanders, Gallup
- Judge Warren Walton, Raton
- Judge Maurine Laney, Silver City
- Judge Jimmy “Chuck” Foster, Artesia
- Judge Christopher Baca, Santa Rosa
- Judge John R. Chavez, Belen
- Judge Buddy Hall, Fort Sumner
- Judge George Anaya, Jr., Santa Fe
- Judge D’Ann Read, Carlsbad
- Judge Mickie Vega, Carrizozo
- Judge Jimmie Jones, Eunice
- Judge Timothy F. Hodo, Clayton
- Judge Christopher A. Mitchell, Portales
The association was established in 1970 as a nonprofit organization, and its activities reportedly include advocating for legislation and court funding. Officers and board members were elected at the annual Magistrate Judges Conference held virtually.
