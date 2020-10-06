New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association elects new officers

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association has elected new officers and board members to serve one-year terms.

Los Alamos County Magistrate Judge Pat A. Casados was re-elected president. Lea County Magistrate Court Judge David Finger, Lovington, was selected vice president; Lincoln County Magistrate Judge Katie Lund, Ruidoso, secretary/treasurer; and retired Torrance County Magistrate Judge Steve Jones, pro tem board member.

Board members are:

Judge K.C. Rogers, Roswell

Judge Karen Mitchell, Roy

Judge Cynthia Sanders, Gallup

Judge Warren Walton, Raton

Judge Maurine Laney, Silver City

Judge Jimmy “Chuck” Foster, Artesia

Judge Christopher Baca, Santa Rosa

Judge John R. Chavez, Belen

Judge Buddy Hall, Fort Sumner

Judge George Anaya, Jr., Santa Fe

Judge D’Ann Read, Carlsbad

Judge Mickie Vega, Carrizozo

Judge Jimmie Jones, Eunice

Judge Timothy F. Hodo, Clayton

Judge Christopher A. Mitchell, Portales

The association was established in 1970 as a nonprofit organization, and its activities reportedly include advocating for legislation and court funding. Officers and board members were elected at the annual Magistrate Judges Conference held virtually.

