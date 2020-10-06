New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association elects new officers

SANTA FE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Magistrate Judges Association has elected new officers and board members to serve one-year terms.

Los Alamos County Magistrate Judge Pat A. Casados was re-elected president. Lea County Magistrate Court Judge David Finger, Lovington, was selected vice president; Lincoln County Magistrate Judge Katie Lund, Ruidoso, secretary/treasurer; and retired Torrance County Magistrate Judge Steve Jones, pro tem board member.

Board members are:

  • Judge K.C. Rogers, Roswell
  • Judge Karen Mitchell, Roy
  • Judge Cynthia Sanders, Gallup
  • Judge Warren Walton, Raton
  • Judge Maurine Laney, Silver City
  • Judge Jimmy “Chuck” Foster, Artesia
  • Judge Christopher Baca, Santa Rosa
  • Judge John R. Chavez, Belen
  • Judge Buddy Hall, Fort Sumner
  • Judge George Anaya, Jr., Santa Fe
  • Judge D’Ann Read, Carlsbad
  • Judge Mickie Vega, Carrizozo
  • Judge Jimmie Jones, Eunice
  • Judge Timothy F. Hodo, Clayton
  • Judge Christopher A. Mitchell, Portales

The association was established in 1970 as a nonprofit organization, and its activities reportedly include advocating for legislation and court funding. Officers and board members were elected at the annual Magistrate Judges Conference held virtually.

