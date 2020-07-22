New Mexico looks for ‘sweet spot’ in crafting methane rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators say they have taken best practices from around the U.S. and come up with new ideas as the state moves forward with mandating reductions in methane and other pollutants from the oil and gas industry.

State environment and energy officials on Tuesday provided more details about the proposed regulations.

The public has 30 days to comment before regulators hammer out the final rules.

The proposal includes requirements for reporting emissions data and a path forward for collecting revenues on vented and flared gas, which could bring in millions of dollars annually to benefit public schools.