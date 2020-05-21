New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1

Volunteer Abigail Gold sorts food at Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, so it can be packaged and distributed to food pantries through the region as demand escalates. Gold is among the more than 133,000 New Mexicans who have had their unemployment claims processed by the state since mid-March. She said she wanted to help after being out of work for more than a month. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham set a June 1 target date to restart dine-in service at restaurants and reopen gyms, hair salons and shopping malls at limited capacity.

Those businesses have been shuttered since March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor and top health officials said Wednesday that a seven-day average of daily infections appears to have peaked around the start of the May and that progress has been made on several fronts toward meeting the state’s so-called gating criteria for reopening the economy.

The governor will call a special session of the Legislature on June 18.