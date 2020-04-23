New Mexico likely to extend public health orders into May

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will extend an emergency public health order through May 15 as it convenes mayors and businesses leaders to consider the first minor changes to restrictions on economic activity.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said the state will forge its own path toward stamping out infections through increased testing and evidence-based decisions about social distancing and business activity.

New Mexico has more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 with 71 deaths.

Lujan Grisham said her administration will continue to enforce uniform statewide health guidelines without exceptions for several counties with no confirmed cases.