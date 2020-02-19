New Mexico lawmakers haggle over budget as session nears end

A staffer walks through the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda in Santa Fe, N.M., on Monday, Feb 17, 2020. State lawmakers are racing through bills before the session ends Thursday. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature is haggling over annual spending priorities as a yearly 30-day session winds down.

Lawmakers are racing to lock in significant policy initiatives on public safety, education funding, tobacco regulation, and incentives for infrastructure investments.

The state Senate was scheduled on Wednesday to vote on revisions to a $7.6 billion plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 that increases salaries for most teachers and state employees by 4%.

The Legislature has until Thursday at noon to send a budget to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor is pursuing “cradle-to-career” investments in public education.