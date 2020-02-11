New Mexico lawmakers begin push for tuition-free college

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, signed legislation that ramps up spending aimed at encouraging participation in the 2020 Census, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The new law devotes an additional $8 million to promote census participation and safeguard federal spending based in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham also spoke in favor of a bill that would provide a tuition-free education to 55,000 students at public colleges and universities. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Adults who return to school to pursue professional certificates and two-year degrees are getting top priority under a proposal to provide free tuition to in-state students at New Mexico public colleges and universities.

A panel of House legislators advanced a bill Monday that fulfills a pledge by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The approach would begin after existing state scholarships are used up and before federal grants and military aid kick in.

That should allow students to stretch public funding to pay for rent, food and clothing.