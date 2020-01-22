New Mexico lawmaker wants to let college athletes profit

Chief Clerk of the Senate Lenore Naranjo, center, helps state Sens. Nancy Rodriguez and Mark Moores sign the roll at the beginning of the New Mexico legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican state legislator and former university football lineman wants New Mexico to allow its student athletes to profit financially from their fame as the NCAA looks into possibly removing a longstanding prohibition on student earnings from sports.

State Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque says he’s drafting legislation with the help of a Democratic Senate colleague that would allow students to profit indirectly from their participation in college sports.

Moores played as a lineman for the University of New Mexico football squad from 1988 through 1991.

Separately, Moores has filed legislation seeking $500,000 to shore up mental health services for student athletes.

