New Mexico lawmaker wants to let college athletes profit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican state legislator and former university football lineman wants New Mexico to allow its student athletes to profit financially from their fame as the NCAA looks into possibly removing a longstanding prohibition on student earnings from sports.
State Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque says he’s drafting legislation with the help of a Democratic Senate colleague that would allow students to profit indirectly from their participation in college sports.
Moores played as a lineman for the University of New Mexico football squad from 1988 through 1991.
Separately, Moores has filed legislation seeking $500,000 to shore up mental health services for student athletes.