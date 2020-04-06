New Mexico lawmaker: Special session and tough choices ahead

FILE – In this March 15, 2019, file photo, state Sen. John Arthur Smith gestures while speaking to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Santa Fe, N.M. The chairman of a key legislative committee says New Mexico’s finances have been hit by a double-whammy of a pandemic and an oil-price crash. But state Sen. John Arthur Smith said Monday, April 6, 2020, the blow will be somewhat cushioned by decisions made during the last legislative session to build up reserves. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The chairman of a key legislative committee says New Mexico’s finances have been hit by a double-whammy of a pandemic and an oil-price crash.

But state Sen. John Arthur Smith says the blow will be somewhat cushioned by decisions made during the last legislative session to build up reserves.

In a message to fellow lawmakers, he also warns that a special legislative session and tough choices still lie ahead.

The Legislative Finance Committee outlined recent spending increases and upcoming challenges in a post-session review made public Monday.

It’s still unclear how soon lawmakers could be called upon to revise the state’s $7.6 billion budget.