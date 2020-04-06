New Mexico lawmaker: Special session and tough choices ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The chairman of a key legislative committee says New Mexico’s finances have been hit by a double-whammy of a pandemic and an oil-price crash.
But state Sen. John Arthur Smith says the blow will be somewhat cushioned by decisions made during the last legislative session to build up reserves.
In a message to fellow lawmakers, he also warns that a special legislative session and tough choices still lie ahead.
The Legislative Finance Committee outlined recent spending increases and upcoming challenges in a post-session review made public Monday.
It’s still unclear how soon lawmakers could be called upon to revise the state’s $7.6 billion budget.