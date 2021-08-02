New Mexico launching round 2 of $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced the launch of its second $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program: Stay Ahead New Mexico.

Starting August 2, and for the duration of August, the NMDOH said all New Mexicans over 12 are eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of any COVID-19 vaccine; a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot J&J vaccine.

Those under 18 will not receive the incentive directly, instead their parents or legal guardians will be required to provide permission and the incentive will be disbursed to the parent or guardian.

The NMDOH said no more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.

To be eligible, New Mexican will have to receive a vaccine between August 2 through the end of the month, and will have to opt in with an email, phone number, or home address at vaccineNM.org/stay-ahead. New Mexicans can also call 1-855-600-3453 for assistance with opting in.

The NMDOH said the funds for this incentive come from the federal American Rescue Plan.