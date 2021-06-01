New Mexico launches ‘Vax 2 the Max’ sweepstakes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes has been announced, a statewide vaccination incentive program that state officials say will make $10 million of total prize money available to New Mexicans who get a COVID-19 vaccine through the summer.

Announced by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Lottery, New Mexicans can register and schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations here.

Vaccinated New Mexicans taking part in the sweepstakes will be involved in five weekly drawings, beginning in June, said the Staet.

Each weekly drawing will give one winner from each of the state’s four public health regions $250,000, for a total of $1 million in cash prizes each week. A grand prize of $5 million will be warded at the end of the sweepstakes in early August, with one winner drawn from a statewide pool of participants.

“I’m pleased the New Mexico Lottery can assist the state in making these prizes available to New Mexicans getting their shots,” said Lottery Chief Executive David M. Barden. “Our organization is deeply experienced in operating fun, fair and exciting drawings, and we look forward to a successful sweepstakes.”

Other prizes will also be made available to New Mexicans receiving their vaccinations through providers who have partnered with the state registration system. With winners selected at random, the prizes include:

One of 18 in-state “staycation” travel packages, ranging in value from $600 to $1,100, including four nights of accommodations and gift cards to local businesses and experiences

Fishing and hunting licenses

Annual day-use passes for New Mexico State Parks

Day-use passes for New Mexico state museums and cultural sites

Prizes assorted on “prize wheels” provided by the New Mexico Lottery at certain vaccine sites through the state

Rules and regulations, according to state officials:

Winners will be required to produce their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card upon claiming their prize.

Non-winning entries in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes will carry over from one weekly drawing to the next. An individual may not win more than one $250,000 regional drawing. All eligible participants will be eligible for the final $5 million drawing.

To be eligible to win a prize, individuals must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the state of New Mexico. Employees of the New Mexico Lottery and the Office of the Governor, as well as any state employees appointed by the governor, and any members of these employees’ households, are not eligible to participate.

In order to be entered into a drawing, eligible individuals must opt in to the sweepstakes on the Vax 2 the Max website by 6:00 p.m. MST the evening before the drawing — the full schedule for the drawings will be disseminated ahead of time.

The full rules and regulations can be read here.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do — for yourself, for your family and for your state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I’m excited to add a little fun to our nation-leading vaccination push. New Mexicans have sacrificed a lot over the last year. Now anyone who has stepped up to get their shots will have a chance to win some excellent prizes — please encourage your friends and neighbors to opt in for their chance to win big and to sign up for their shots as soon as possible!”

More than 55% of eligible New Mexicans have completed their vaccination series, according to the Department of Health. State officials said they are hoping to reach 60% this month, after which point the state will graduate out of the color-coded county-by-county risk framework, and continue to increase toward at least 70% as a near-term goal.