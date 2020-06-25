New Mexico launches new anti-DWI campaign with mask twist

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is launching a new anti-drunk driving campaign that also encourages people to wear face coverings and keep their distance from one another.

Officials say this will mark the first time the state uses animation in its “ENDWI” television spots and social media posts.

Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval says alcohol sales increased when people started staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic and the concern is there could be an increase in impaired driving as the state opens and people began socializing.

Figures show there were 33 alcohol-related fatalities in New Mexico over the first five months of the year.