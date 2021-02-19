New Mexico kidnapping suspect arrested, charged with multiple felony counts

Las Cruces, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A New Mexico man wanted in a Las Cruces kidnapping has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts, the United States Marshal Service reports.

Patrick Fernandez, age 36, was arrested on Feb. 17, north of Truth or Consequences, NM, after he was confronted by law enforcement, officials said.

The USMS said Fernandez, who was identified in a Las Cruces, NM kidnapping, is charged with a felony count of kidnapping, a felony count of aggravated stalking, three misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery against a household member, and two misdemeanor counts of violating an order of protection.

Officials said the arrest was the result of a collaborative investigation by the USMS, the Las Cruces Police Department, the Truth or Consequences Police Department and the New Mexico State Police.

According to a release, Fernandez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.