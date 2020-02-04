New Mexico kicks off registration process for primaries

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates are registering ahead of New Mexico’s pre-primary conventions to run for federal and statewide elected office.

The secretary of state’s office was scheduled to collect initial candidate registration documents Tuesday in preparation for the state’s June 2 primary.

The Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties decide next month who qualifies to seek their primary election nominations in an open race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and three congressional races.

Two state Supreme Court seats also could be in contention.