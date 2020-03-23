New Mexico Junior College votes to raise tuition

by: Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — The New Mexico Junior College Board has voted to raise tuition.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the governing board of the southeastern New Mexico school approved Thursday a plan to increase tuition by $1 per semester hour.

Under the plan, in-district tuition will go from $38 to $39 per credit hour for the first 15 credit hours.

Out-of-district tuition will go from $57 to $58 per credit hour for the first 15 credit hours.

Out-of-state tuition will go from $69 to $70 per credit hour for the first 15 credit hours. 

