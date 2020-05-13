New Mexico judicial experts weigh pretrial recommendations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A committee appointed by the New Mexico Supreme Court has hashed out recommendations for amending some of the rules related to keeping defendants locked up pending trial.

The committee gathered Tuesday for a virtual meeting that lasted several hours.

Members voted on numerous proposals that deal with the procedural aspects of New Mexico’s pretrial detention system, from the timing of certain motions to how evidence is presented and which courts should retain jurisdiction.

Prosecutors, judges and public defenders have all voiced concerns with different aspects of the system.

The committee plans to submit its report to the Supreme Court on Friday.