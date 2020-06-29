New Mexico judge hears landmark education lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge is reconsidering a 2018 ruling that the state failed to provide children with sufficient education as required by the state constitution.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham argues her administration is on its way to addressing the ruling and the case should be dismissed.

The lawsuit has brought racial and socioeconomic inequity to the forefront in a state where per-student spending and educational achievement hover near the bottom of national rankings.

Newly appointed state District Court Judge Matthew Wilson is considering motions Monday afternoon to dismiss or more aggressively enforce the ruling.