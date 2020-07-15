New Mexico judge delays trial over attorney’s virus exposure

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has postponed a murder trial after learning a defense attorney was in contact with people who contracted COVID-19.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne called a mistrial after learning of the contact.

Defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson says she was in contact with patients while working as a midwife.

Mark Hice was charged with first-degree murder in connection with an October 2018 shooting that killed 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and wounded three others.

Hice’s trial was to be the first case in the state’s First Judicial District since the start of the pandemic.

