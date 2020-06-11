New Mexico issues penalties for dumping of drilling water

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are penalizing two companies for illegally dumping produced water resulting from oil and gas operations.

The state Oil Conservation Division says the water was dumped on state trust lands and on a road in Lea County.

Windmill Trucking of Lovington and Houston-based Advanced Energy Partners Hat Mesa are accused of transporting the produced water without a proper license, dumping it on public land and failing to report the release to the state.

The owner of the trucking company denies the allegations, saying he was surprised to learn of the state’s claims after having run his business for nearly a decade with no problems.