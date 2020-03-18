New Mexico in line for small business loan help amid virus

Cafeteria workers hand out free drive-thru breakfasts to children at Aspen Community Magnet School, where classrooms are closed to avoid transmission of the new coronavirus, in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 16, 2020. State health officials on Monday issued orders that harden social-distancing recommendations to restrict restaurant service to 50% of seating capacity with a 6 foot (1.83 meters) buffer between tables and no service at bar fronts, and also closed off public access to state government buildings including museums as state workers make the transition to working remotely from home. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say the state has qualified for a federal disaster loan assistance program aimed at helping small businesses affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday the Small Business Administration’s loan program is one of several tools that can help businesses, many of which have seen rapid declines in customer traffic and sales.

Employees at businesses that close temporarily can access unemployment benefits without having to search for a new position.

New Mexico has reported 23 positive tests for COVID-19.

The latest cases include a man in Taos County in his 50s and a Santa Fe County man in his 40s.