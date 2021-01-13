New Mexico identifies first case of UK COVID-19 variant

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the state’s first case of the B117 coronavirus variant today.

According to the Department, a man in his 60’s has the variant; he is associated with travel to the UK in December. He is currently recovering from mild illness; no hospitalization was required, said the Department. To this point, DOH has identified no close contacts within the state.

The B117 coronavirus variant first emerged in the UK in September, 2020. It has since spread to multiple countries and several U.S. states.

“There is no evidence that the variant has an impact on the severity of COVID-19 cases, nor on current vaccine effectiveness. For additional information, please visit the Center for Disease Control’s website on COVID-19 variants.” said the Department.

Nearly a week ago, the first case of this variant of COVID-19 was identified in Texas.