New Mexico Human Services Department announces temporary closure of Roosevelt County Income Support Division office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced today the immediate temporary closure of the Roosevelt County Income Support Division office located at: 1028 Community Way in Portales, N.M. after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Roosevelt County customers who do not have a cell phone or internet access may visit the Curry County Income Support office located at 3316 North Main Street, Suite A in Clovis, N.M. during the limited lobby hours from 10 a.m. to noon daily.

Income Support Division staff have been wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing, and all employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before their shifts. The affected employee wore personal protective equipment, always practiced social distancing and did not have any interaction with the public.

All New Mexicans who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days and to get tested. A complete list of testing sites and other information about COVID-19 is available at cv.nmhealth.org. People can pre-register for testing at Department of Health sites using this link: https://cvtestreg.nmhealth.org/.

The Income Support Division has implemented limited lobby hours and curbside services for the safety of our employees and our customers, if you visit the office during these times, please stay in your car and we will serve you. There is a limit of five individuals allowed inside the lobby.

Customers should use the Income Support Division online portal at www.yes.state.nm.us to apply for benefits, submit documents for eligibility, check the status of their case, and obtain other important benefit information. The online portal includes self-help videos for on-line or cell phone usage. If a customer does not have access to a computer, they may contact the Income Support Division Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465. In addition, Income Support Division customers can mail documents to:

Income Support Division

PO BOX 830

Bernalillo NM 87004

Drop boxes are located outside of each field office and will be checked daily.

“COVID-19 has drastically changed the landscape of how New Mexico does business, however the Human Services Department remains committed to helping New Mexicans receive the benefits and services that they need during these trying times,” said Karmela Martinez, Income Support Division director.

The Human Services Department provides services and benefits to more than 1 million New Mexicans through several programs including: the Medicaid Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Child Support Program, and several Behavioral Health Services.