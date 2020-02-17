New Mexico Human Services Department announces new Income Support Division presence in Union County

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Human Services Department announces the presence of a new Income Support Division (ISD) mobile location in Clayton, N.M. serving residents in Union County. This new mobile office strengthens ISD’s presence in the rural area, offering services closer to home so that potential customers don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to apply for assistance.

State Representative Jack Chatfield (District: 67) representing the counties of: Colfax, Curry, Harding, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel and Union advocated for the new ISD mobile location in this remote rural area. The mobile ISD office is open every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. providing access to statewide programs for financial assistance, food assistance, medical assistance and employment assistance. The new mobile ISD location is at:

Union County General Hospital

300 Wilson Street.

Clayton, N.M. 88415

Open every second and fourth Thursday of the month with office hours from: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ISD San Miguel and Colfax County offices worked with hospital administrators at Union County General Hospital to set up the mobile location and hours of operation. Prior to January 31, 2020, ISD did not have a constant presence in Union County.

“I’m thankful the department is reaching out to the citizens who live in rural areas and look forward to working with them in building a better life for New Mexicans,” said Rep. Chatfield.

The mobile ISD office in Clayton opened its doors January 31, 2020. On its first day, ISD staff in the mobile location provided information for six customers and helped them enroll in needed services.

ISD’s mission is to relieve, minimize or eliminate poverty and to make available certain services for eligible low-income individuals and families through statewide programs of financial assistance, food assistance, employment assistance and training services.

“We are happy to expand our services to Union County and are committed to improving and promoting independence for the people of this community as well as all communities across the state,” said Karmela Martinez, ISD director.

The Human Services Department provides services and benefits to more than 1 million New Mexicans through several programs including: the Medicaid Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Support Program, and several Behavioral Health Services.