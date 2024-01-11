SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico House Republicans are proposing a School Choice Bill aimed at improving the state’s education standing.

The proposed legislation would allow businesses and individual taxpayers to contribute to school tuition organizations.

The organizations would then provide scholarships to low-income students who choose to attend private schools.

The program would give contributions of a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for donations of up to $700 for individuals or 1,400 for married filing jointly.

Supporters of the bill said the program would not divert funds from the state’s public school system.