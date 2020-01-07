New Mexico House GOP seeks answers on Albuquerque ‘surge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico House Republicans are seeking answers around a so-called surge last year of state police fighting crime in Albuquerque.

Seven House Republicans sent a letter Friday to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requesting an investigation into the much-criticized “Operation Surge.”

A KOAT-TV analysis in December found that 52% of those cases were tossed for a variety of reasons, including shoddy paperwork or a lack of evidence.

The Republicans say the “disappointing anti-crime operation” sent a message to criminals that they likely won’t be prosecuted for crimes.

