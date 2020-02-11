New Mexico House backs early childhood endowment fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A plan to create a $320 million state endowment for early childhood education programs won endorsement Monday by the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The 51-14 House vote follows approval of a similar bill by the state Senate. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a leading proponent of creating the trust fund whose investment earnings would be earmarked for a variety of early education and child well-being services.

The state has the national’s lowest high school graduation rate and has been faulted by a state district judge with failing to provide adequate educational opportunities, especially for poor and minority students.