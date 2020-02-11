1  of  36
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Amarillo Endospaty Center Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD Springlake Earth ISD Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

New Mexico House backs early childhood endowment fund

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A plan to create a $320 million state endowment for early childhood education programs won endorsement Monday by the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The 51-14 House vote follows approval of a similar bill by the state Senate. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a leading proponent of creating the trust fund whose investment earnings would be earmarked for a variety of early education and child well-being services.

The state has the national’s lowest high school graduation rate and has been faulted by a state district judge with failing to provide adequate educational opportunities, especially for poor and minority students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss