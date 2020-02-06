New Mexico House approves higher state spending, teacher pay

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE and RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Posted: / Updated:

An aide speaks on the phone at the New Mexico Roundhouse while state lawmakers debate a state budget and early childhood education on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state House of Representatives have approved a budget plan to increase annual state spending by more than a half-billion dollars to expand early childhood education programs, boost teacher salaries and shore up health care for the poor.

The House voted 46-24 along party lines with Democrats in support of the $7.6 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Republicans warned that the 7.5% spending boost is unsustainable and could lead to future furloughs and cuts in government services.

State economists are forecasting an $800 million surplus in state government income linked to booming oil production.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss