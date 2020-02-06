New Mexico House approves higher state spending, teacher pay

An aide speaks on the phone at the New Mexico Roundhouse while state lawmakers debate a state budget and early childhood education on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state House of Representatives have approved a budget plan to increase annual state spending by more than a half-billion dollars to expand early childhood education programs, boost teacher salaries and shore up health care for the poor.

The House voted 46-24 along party lines with Democrats in support of the $7.6 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Republicans warned that the 7.5% spending boost is unsustainable and could lead to future furloughs and cuts in government services.

State economists are forecasting an $800 million surplus in state government income linked to booming oil production.