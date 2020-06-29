New Mexico hospitals to resume patient visitations

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hospitals in New Mexico have started to loosen restrictions that kept family and friends from visiting patients.

San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington says patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor.

Visitations are still prohibited for patients who have tested positive. Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian and the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque have also announced similar visitation policies with only one visit each day with facial covering requirements.

On Saturday, the state reported 209 additional confirmed cases with two additional deaths.

