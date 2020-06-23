New Mexico hospital under review over profiling allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say the findings of a recent survey at a women’s hospital in New Mexico are in the process of being referred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights after allegations of racial profiling were raised.

The survey at Lovelace Women’s Hospital in Albuquerque was completed last week.

While the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has yet to finalize the report, state health officials say initial findings identified noncompliance.

The hospital denies that extra scrutiny was given to pregnant Native American patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some tribal communities in the Southwest have been hit hard by the virus.