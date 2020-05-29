New Mexico horse track eases into racing amid restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico horse racing regulators and horse owners are excited that live racing has resumed.

No spectators are allowed, but the races are being streamed by Ruidoso Downs and wagers can be made online.

Still, officials are concerned that the bets represent only a fraction of the revenue that usually makes up the handle, and that’s putting pressure on track owners.

State Racing Commissioner Billy Smith said during a meeting Thursday that the forced closures due to the coronavirus pandemic have been financially painful for the entire industry.

Commissioners and others are awaiting word on whether the state will allow casinos and tracks to reopen to the public soon.