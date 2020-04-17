New Mexico horse owners push for lifting live racing ban

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2005 file photo Teller Cartel (4), ridden by Cody Jensen, races to the finish to win the All American Futurity at Ruidoso Downs, N.M. New Mexico’s multimillion-dollar horse racing industry could resume live racing if strict protocols were imposed, a group of horse owners said Thursday, April 16, 2020, as state racing regulators discussed the fiscal implications of the industry remaining idle because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf,File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s horse racetracks have been idle for weeks now because of a string of public health orders issued in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the grandstands and casinos are empty, some stables are still operational as groomers and others take care of the horses.

A group of New Mexico horse owners on Thursday asked state racing regulators to consider options for restarting live racing, saying it could be done with the right protocols in place to protect the horses, jockeys and the personnel needed to run races.

Such a move would need the approval of the governor.

The state Racing Commission would have to adopt rules for reopening.