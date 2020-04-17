New Mexico horse owners push for lifting live racing ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s horse racetracks have been idle for weeks now because of a string of public health orders issued in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
While the grandstands and casinos are empty, some stables are still operational as groomers and others take care of the horses.
A group of New Mexico horse owners on Thursday asked state racing regulators to consider options for restarting live racing, saying it could be done with the right protocols in place to protect the horses, jockeys and the personnel needed to run races.
Such a move would need the approval of the governor.
The state Racing Commission would have to adopt rules for reopening.