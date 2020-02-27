New Mexico homeowner ordered to remove pro-Palestinian mural

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico homeowner has been ordered to remove pro-Palestinian murals from an adobe wall outside his Santa Fe home.

The Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board affirmed Tuesday a decision by the city of Santa Fe that required Guthrie Miller to paint over the mural.

The artwork depicts armed Israeli soldiers threatening Palestinian children at gunpoint.

Jewish leaders had called the mural anti-Semitic. Miller, a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, has allowed other pro-Palestinian artwork to be displayed on his property in the past.

He says a Navajo artist created the artwork.

The order comes after the same board voted on a plan to destroy a Chicano mural to make way for the new museum.