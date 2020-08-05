New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Vandals damaged the New Mexico Holocaust Museum and Gellert Center for Education just as the burial of U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis was being televised.

Museum executive director Leon Natker told the Albuquerque Journal the large window of the downtown Albuquerque museum was shattered Thursday.

Behind the window was a large photo of an early 1960s civil rights march, part of a movement in which Lewis was a leader.

Natker says it was no coincidence the attack happened just as the funeral of Lewis was being broadcast.

No arrests have been made.