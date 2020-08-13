New Mexico History Museum, monument vandalized in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A statue honoring a Hispanic priest and World War II veteran has been vandalized, as have the New Mexico History Museum walls.

Police say the vandalism took place Monday on the 340th anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt and appears to be connected to protests targeting Spanish colonial monuments in New Mexico.

The bronze statue of Fray Angélico Chávez was hit with red paint. The walls of the museum were painted to say “1680 Land Back” in red.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Dusty Franciso says the case is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.