New Mexico Historic Sites set to reopen to the public on Saturday

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) announced that seven of the state’s historic sites will safely reopen to the public on Saturday, Feb. 13, in accordance with COVID-19 safety practices and public health measures.

Historic Sites scheduled to reopen are Coronado, Fort Selden, Fort Stanton, Fort Sumner/Bosque Redondo Memorial, Jemez, Lincoln, and Los Luceros. The Taylor-Mesilla Historic Property will remain closed to visitation, NMHS said.

NMHS stated these select sites will operate under a modified schedule with a limited capacity of 75 people or 25%, whichever is smaller. Access to some areas will be limited or remain closed in compliance with public health guidelines.

Public programs, special events, and volunteer/docent activities will continue in virtual formats only. Visitors should observe social distancing and will be required to wear a mask or multilayered face covering.

For more information, visit newmexicoculture.org or nmhistoricsites.org for updates on hours of operation, admission prices, and other reopening information. These details will also be made available through social media.

Reopening Schedule for New Mexico Historic Sites:

Coronado Historic Site www.nmhistoricsites.org/coronado

Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday

Visitors can view the mural room and enjoy the exhibit “An Enigma Named Esteban” in honor of Black History Month, on display in the gallery.

Fort Selden Historic Site www.nmhistoricsites.org/fort-selden

Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Although the visitor center remains temporarily closed, guests can take a walking tour through the site, see the historic ruins, and enjoy the beauty of the Chihuahuan desert.

Fort Stanton Historic Site www.fortstanton.org

Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Visitors can tour the 240-acre site and explore the landscape of Kit Carson, John Black Jack Pershing, New Mexico’s Buffalo Soldier, and others.

Fort Sumner Historic Site/Bosque Redondo Memorial www.nmhistoricsites.org/bosque-redondo

Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday

Although the visitor center and barracks remain temporarily closed in preparation for a new permanent exhibition, the nature trail and walking path is supported by a complimentary QR code-based audio tour.

Jemez Historic Site www.nmhistoricsites.org/jemez

Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday

Expanded self-guided tours of Giusewa Pueblo and San Jose Mission are available via smart device using the QR code at the front desk.

Lincoln Historic Site www.nmhistoricsites.org/lincoln

Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Tuesday and Wednesday

With most of the property’s historic buildings open, visitors can walk in the footsteps of Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett, and other famous and infamous characters of the American West.

Los Luceros Historic Site www.nmhistoricsites.org/los-luceros

Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday

Visitors can use a smart device to access a new Virtual Ranger Tour of the site. Select museum displays have been moved to outdoor spaces for safe viewing, including the new “Women’s Vote” exhibit.