(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 24, 2023.)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, along with program administrator InClime Inc., solar projects in Curry, Roosevelt, Quay, and Union Counties were granted funds from the state’s community solar program for development.

“Improving access to solar for all New Mexicans – regardless of income or living situation – is an important goal of the New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham,” said Commissioner James Ellison, “The PRC’s staff has put in a great deal of effort to make this program a success. The PRC is proud to play a role in bringing community solar to New Mexico.”

As described by the PRC, the community solar program was designed to allow qualifying customers such as homeowners, renters, and certain organizations to save on electricity bills and participate in renewable energy generation and use by allowing them to tap into solar energy without purchasing and installing solar panels. The program is also intended to create a marketplace for community solar subscription agreements, which generally offer discounted electricity rates.

Among the communities with approved projects in New Mexico announced by the PRC were Clovis and Portales, while Texico, Tucumcari, and Clayton projects were waitlisted.

The subscriber organizations of the selected projects, said PRC, will be able to apply for grid interconnection with New Mexico’s three investor-owned utility companies. InClime will maintain a waitlist of projects ranked just below the selected projects in each utility company’s territory, and both selected and waitlisted projects will be capped at the level of the utility’s allocated capacity.

Further, the PRC said that at least 30% of power produced by each community solar facility will be reserved for qualified low-income customers and low-income service organizations.

Customers will receive community solar solicitations in the coming weeks, said the PRC. However, customers should be aware they cannot be offered a contract without first receiving a program disclosure form, scheduled to be released in June.

“We are thrilled to announce these exceptional projects and to celebrate the remarkable level of local involvement throughout the competitive bid process,” said Miana Campbell, InClimes community solar lead for New Mexico. “As we look ahead, we eagerly anticipate the long-term monitoring of these projects and the fulfillment of these extraordinary commitments. The breadth of collaboration witnessed, ranging from partnerships with low-income communities, tribes, and cities is a testament to the strength of New Mexico’s community solar program and its unwavering commitment to delivering significant benefits to utility customers.”

Further information about the community solar program can be found here.