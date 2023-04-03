SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Monday that New Mexico saw $300 million in adult-use cannabis sales in its first year, which began in April 2022.

According to a release from the office of Lujan Grisham, the state has issued around 2,000 cannabis licenses, which included 633 cannabis retailers, 351 producers, 415 micro-producers, and 507 manufacturers.

“In just one year, hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity has been generated in communities across the state, the number of businesses continues to increase, and thousands of New Mexicans are employed by this new industry,” Lujan Grisham said in the release. “I’m excited to see what the future holds as we continue to develop an innovative and safe adult-use cannabis industry.”

In March 2023, officials noted, saw the highest sales at $32.3 million resulting in more than $27 million in cannabis excise taxes that have gone to the “state general fund and to local communities.”

Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe had the largest number of sales in the first year while Clovis, Farmington, and Ruidoso saw more than $7 million in adult-use sales, according to officials.

“From the governor’s signing of the legislation to standing up the Cannabis Control Division and rolling out this new industry, the New Mexico cannabis industry has shown great promise,” said Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Linda Trujillo. “We’re looking forward to even more growth in year two.”