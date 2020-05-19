New Mexico high schools plan virtual ceremonies, parades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest public school system is planning virtual high school graduation ceremonies in late June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In southern New Mexico, Las Cruces schools are gearing up for high school senior drive-thru celebratory parades Thursday and Friday. Graduation season comes as the state remains under a public health order that encourages people to stay at home and prohibits any gatherings of more than a few people.

Just recently, the governor relaxed some restrictions on businesses and houses of worship.

State health officials have reported about 6,100 coronavirus cases.